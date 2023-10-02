Tom Kacich | Illinois football left Illinois Field 100 years ago this month

Oct. 2—It was 100 years ago this month that the last Illinois football game was played at Illinois Field, a true multipurpose facility located on what is now known as the campus' North Quad. On Oct. 13, 1923, Illinois defeated Butler, 21-7, and Illinois Field's history as a gridiron ended.

Three weeks later, on Nov. 3, Illinois' 1923 homecoming game against Chicago was held at the still-unfinished Memorial Stadium. The difference was stark.

Illinois Field was nothing more than a flat space on the university grounds with wooden bleachers on both sides, modest even by current high school field standards. There were no lights, no public address system, a primitive scoreboard and a field that often was described as muddy.

It was located just north of Springfield Avenue, behind what were known then as the men's gymnasium (now Kenney Gym) and armory.

Its largest crowd was 32,115 for a game against Ohio State the year before. Usually, however, crowds were less than 15,000.

Until 1914, the Illinois Field capacity for football was a mere 4,000. In its last decade of existence, it was enlarged twice, and temporary stands and standing room boosted its listed capacity to 20,000. That 1922 Ohio State game was the only time Illinois Field's capacity was eclipsed.

Thus there was little nostalgia after that Butler game in 1923. One reason being that Illinois had only begun playing football in 1890 and there wasn't enough to be nostalgic about, and another being that the team was amid what would be an undefeated season and a national championship — admittedly, a retrospective one, since there were no weekly polls or championship playoffs at that time.

A News-Gazette writer tried to muster some sentimentality for the field's demise, noting that its east bleachers with room for about 7,000 fans were being moved a mile south to boost the capacity for the Memorial Stadium debut.

"Those east bleachers have withstood the knocks and stampings of frenzied Illini fans for many years," the newspaper reported. Then-athletic director George Huff "is not quite sure when they were erected, but Harry Gill, track coach, says it was back in 1905 or 1906. They are moving it down to the Stadium field, where it will get some of the overflow at the Stadium Homecoming game.

"The Illinois Memorial stadium, with its 55,000 seats, had to ask help from the faithful old east bleachers to do its job well."

A Daily Illini editorial writer likewise attempted to capture 33 years of early football history at Illinois: "After the last strains of Illinois Loyalty were overcome yesterday by the final cheering and hilarity of victory, Illinois Field as a gridiron passed away into history. With the old football field went the achievements of more than a thousand football heroes. Some of them will have their names engraved in bronze on the memorial columns of the Stadium, but most of them have just gone out into the world and have been immersed into the tussle of life.

"Illinois Field has known them all — she helped build them into stalwart men to fight for their Alma Mater. These men have carried the fame of a little patch of sodded earth throughout the conference — and beyond."

To the south sat a huge $1.7 million stadium, a memorial to the Illini who had fallen five or six years earlier in the Great War. It was far more than wood and turf.

It was 2,700 tons of structural steel, 50,000 barrels of cement, 7,200 tons of cut stone and 4.8 million bricks. It was 17 miles of bleacher seats. There would be parking for 12,000 cars, the number of expected autos eclipsing the number of people who had attended the Butler game. Ticket prices, which were $2 and $2.50 (about $35.50 and $44.50, respectively, in today's dollars) for the last game at Illinois Field, were $2.50 for all seats at the new coliseum.

Memorial Stadium was everything that humble little Illinois Field wasn't.

Except for the rain. It poured for the Memorial Stadium premiere, but most of the 60,632 there for the historic event didn't seem to mind. Illinois won, 7-0.

Still, a nameless scribe for the Daily Pantagraph in Bloomington offered a wistful review after attending the Illinois-Wisconsin game at Memorial Stadium later that November (when only 21,579 were in attendance).

"The top-most seats of the upper deck are said to be 100 feet above the solid ground, and one can well believe it when from a seat on one side, the people were hardly discernible as individuals and seemed just one dense mass," he wrote. "One cannot but think that the spirit, the invisible tie between the players and the audience, was more intimate in the closer environment of Illinois Field than it was in the sky-scraping conditions of the Illinois-Wisconsin contest."

It would be decades before Illinois Field faded from sight. It continued as the home of Illinois baseball until 1988. The old cinder track remained as well. And there would be more football games there, including the annual Thanksgiving Day battle between the Champaign and Urbana high school teams.