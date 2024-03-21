What is Tom Izzo's March Madness record? Michigan State coach in 26th NCAA Tournament

January. February. Izzo.

That's the post that CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein tweets out on X (formerly known as Twitter) following every Michigan State basketball win.

Sure it's a unique post, and may not make sense to those who don't follow college basketball every day — but it should make perfect sense to those familiar with Spartans coach Tom Izzo — especially his run of success in March Madness.

Throughout the years, Izzo has come to be referred to as one of the all-time best coaches in March, particularly in the NCAA Tournament, an idea displayed by his 55-24 overall record in the NCAA Tournament. The 69-year-old coach has appeared in the most consecutive NCAA Tournaments of any Division I coach, a record formerly held by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and which Izzo topped season.

He has the fifth-most Final Four appearances among coaches in NCAA Tournament history (eight), behind only legendary college basketball coaches such as Krzyzewski, John Wooden, Dean Smith and Roy Williams.

Izzo now begins his record-setting 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament run on Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina when Michigan State takes on Mississippi State in the first round. So again, if you have to face Michigan State in March, good luck. Because Izzo owns the month.

Here's what you need to know about Izzo's record in March Madness:

Tom Izzo NCAA Tournament record

Izzo holds an overall record of 55-24 in the NCAA Tournament across his 29 years in East Lansing.

In last year's second-round win vs .2 seed Marquette, Izzo broke another NCAA Tournament record, picking up his 16th win in March Madness as the coach of the lower-seeded team. Per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports:

How good is Izzo in March? That was his 16th win in the NCAA Tournament as the coach of the worse-seeded team. It's the all-time record. (Via CBS Sports research.) — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 19, 2023

How many Sweet 16 appearances does Tom Izzo have?

Tom Izzo has on 15 occasions coached his team to at least the Sweet 16.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament marked the sixth time that Izzo has taken his team to the Sweet 16 as a 5 seed or lower (the Spartans were a 7 seed). That also is an NCAA Tournament record.

Here's a look at each of Izzo's trips to the Sweet 16:

1998

1999

2000

2001

2003

2005

2008

2009

2010

2012

2013

2014

2015

2019

2023

How many Elite Eight appearances does Tom Izzo have?

Michigan State has appeared in the Elite Eight on 10 different occasions — 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2019 — under Izzo.

The last time that Izzo led the Spartans to an Elite Eight came in 2019, when the Spartans beat Duke 68-67 to win the East Regional.

How many Final Four appearances does Tom Izzo have?

Izzo has led eight runs to the Final Four, in 1999, 2000-01, 2005, 2009-10, 2015 and 2019.

Izzo last led the Spartans to the Final Four in 2019, when Michigan State roped off nine consecutive wins late in March to get to the Final Four. Michigan State picked up wins against Bradley, Minnesota, LSU and Duke before losing to eventual national runner-up Texas Tech in Minneapolis.

How many national championships does Tom Izzo have?

Izzo has one national championship on his resume.

The now 69-year-old coach led the Spartans to their second national championship title in program history in 2000, when Michigan State defeated Florida with Morris Peterson, Charlie Bell, Jason Richardson and Final Four Most Outstanding Player Mateen Cleaves.

Izzo led Michigan State back to the title game in 2009, but lost to North Carolina.

How many times has Tom Izzo been to the NCAA Tournament?

Izzo has appeared in 26 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, which is the NCAA Division I record for most consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, a feat that he surpassed Krzyzewski for last season.

The Naismith Hall of Fame coach first brought the Spartans to the NCAA Tournament back in 1998, his third season in East Lansing. Since then, Izzo has appeared in every tournament in which one has been held, which also ranks as the longest active streak among coaches.

Impressively, Izzo has only appeared in the First Four once in his Hall of Fame coaching career: That trip occurred in 2021, when the Spartans snuck into the tournament before losing to UCLA 86-80 in overtime in the First Four.

Here's a full breakdown of most consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances as a coach:

1. Tom Izzo (26): 1998-present

2. Bill Self (25): 1999-present

3. Mike Krzyzewski (24): 1996-2019

4. Dean Smith (23): 1975-1997

5. Mark Few (22): 2000-present

Here's a full list of active program NCAA Tournament appearances streaks:

1. Michigan State (26): 1998-present

2. Gonzaga (24): 1999-present

3. Purdue (8): 2015-present

T-4. Houston (6): 2018-present

T-4. Kansas (6): 2019-present

T-4. Tennessee (6): 2018-present

T-7. Baylor (5): 2019-present

T-7. Colgate (5): 2019-present

