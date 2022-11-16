Tom Izzo talks after Michigan State basketball's 2OT win over Kentucky

Pac-12 Network

Oregon student-athlete Kel'el Ware speaks with Pac-12 Networks' Ben Creighton and PJ Carlesimo following the Ducks' victory over Montana State on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in Eugene. Ware finishes with 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists against the Bobcats.