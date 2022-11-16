Tom Izzo talks after Michigan State basketball's 2OT win over Kentucky
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo talked to the media after a double-OT victory over Kentucky in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo talked to the media after a double-OT victory over Kentucky in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
Oregon student-athlete Kel’el Ware speaks with Pac-12 Networks’ Ben Creighton and PJ Carlesimo following the Ducks' victory over Montana State on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in Eugene. Ware finishes with 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists against the Bobcats. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
Complete statistics from Tuesday night’s Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball game against the Michigan State Spartans in the Champions Classic at Indianapolis.
Tucker Richardson gave the Orange buckets all night, to the tune of 27 points
Late-game breakdowns cost John Calipari’s Wildcats dearly as UK falls to Tom Izzo and the Spartans in double overtime.
Tennessee, Villanova and Oregon all had a tough opening week to the 2022-23 season.
NBA trade speculation surrounding LeBron James has returned with the Lakers' 3-10 start and the Suns are in the middle of it.
Hall forced not one, but two overtimes with wide open dunks to keep the Spartans alive for the upset.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Michigan State found a way to finish. The search continues for No. 4 Kentucky - even with consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe back in action. Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, Mady Sissoko delivered two game-changing slams late in the second overtime, and Michigan State rallied to beat No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 on Tuesday night.
No. 5 Kansas basketball takes on No. 8 Duke in a high-profile non-conference showdown. Here's how you can watch the State Farm Champions Classic game.
Rafael Nadal made too many errors to give himself a chance at another accolade.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
With a Warriors bench featuring plenty of youthful inexperience, veteran forward Draymond Green knows Golden State overcoming this newest obstacle could take time.
Among the features of the home, the listing says: A "beautiful Zen garden designed for those who enjoy yoga outdoors, downtime and sounds of nature."
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was baffled by a questionable technical foul on Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum during Monday night's game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.
2022 Champions Classic: Michigan State vs. Kentucky, Nov. 15, 2022.
There was no change at the top of the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. Georgia remains No. 1 followed by Ohio State, Michigan.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
Pete Nance scored 14 of the team’s first 18 points Tuesday en route to 16 first-half points on 5-for-7 shooting from the field, showing why he was a coveted addition to the North Carolina lineup.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
The Packers traded up to draft Rodgers in the third round, but his ball-security issues cost him his job.