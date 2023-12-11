Advertisement

Tom Izzo talks Michigan State basketball loss to Nebraska

Cory Linsner
·2 min read

Michigan State dropped their second straight game, opening the Big Ten season 0-2 after a loss to Wisconsin earlier in the week and a loss to Nebraska tonight.

The start, for a team that was preseason top five, has been abysmal and it culminated in a loss to Nebraska on the road to fall below .500 at 4-5 (0-2 B1G).

Following the loss to Nebraska, Tom Izzo spoke to the media, discussing the state of his team and where the program is at.

See what the coach had to say:

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire