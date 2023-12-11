Tom Izzo talks Michigan State basketball loss to Nebraska

Michigan State dropped their second straight game, opening the Big Ten season 0-2 after a loss to Wisconsin earlier in the week and a loss to Nebraska tonight.

The start, for a team that was preseason top five, has been abysmal and it culminated in a loss to Nebraska on the road to fall below .500 at 4-5 (0-2 B1G).

Following the loss to Nebraska, Tom Izzo spoke to the media, discussing the state of his team and where the program is at.

See what the coach had to say:

MSU coach Tom Izzo: "Disappointed is probably a word." Says the Spartans hit shots, but Nebraska hitting 3-pointers in the first half swung momentum. Felt Huskers did a good job defensively on Tyson Walker. Points to "a lack of production" out of C position, particularly defense. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 11, 2023

Izzo on "restructuring" at C. "The way I feel right now? Nick (Sanders) and Steven (Izzo) are options." Says he's "very disappointed" in Sissoko and Cooper. "Not a lot of options." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 11, 2023

Izzo said Jaden Akins shot the ball better but struggled defensively. Liked what he got out of Coen Carr. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 11, 2023

Izzo says "right after Christmas" it will be easier to get the ball in the post. "Guys get opportunities, they better jump on it." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 11, 2023

Izzo says Xavier Booker will get opportunities moving forward, particularly this week, "but he's not the savior. People need to chill out on Book." Says he's a great kid who is improving in practice. "We're gonna start shuffling a little bit." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 11, 2023

Izzo ends his remarks by making sure to praise coach Hoiberg and his squad. Praises Hoiberg’s hard work and says Jebraska “made the plays” and “won the game” — Kevin Knight (@KAjaxKnight) December 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire