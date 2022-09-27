Tom Izzo takes the podium following first practice

Michigan State basketball opened the 2022-23 season this week, with practice officially opening up for the Spartans.

The Spartans have a tough road ahead of them, with one of the most difficult non-conference schedules in the nation. The Spartans opened up fall camp with practice on Monday where they will start to prepare for the gauntlet ahead.

Tom Izzo took the podium after practice to discuss his team and the upcoming season:

MSU coach Tom Izzo as hoops starts practice, says this might be the Spartans' toughest schedule in his 28 seasons as head coach. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) September 26, 2022

Izzo says he intentionally stuck with guys on his roster and kept the group small. Said he thinks guys will have breakout years, mentions A.J. Hoggard first — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) September 26, 2022

Izzo said Akins will be out 3-4 more weeks. Slightly longer than original timeframe but Izzo said he should still be good for start of season. Malik Hall will also miss a week with a toe injury — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) September 26, 2022

Took Izzo 20 mins to rip social media and affects it has on college athletes, particularly with the increase of gambling in the mix. "When you have a schedule like ours, you not only now have to win games, you have to win by the right points or someone's ripping you on Twitter." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) September 26, 2022

Izzo: "Having good enough players is one thing. Remember this, championships are still won with chemistry and some kind of character." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) September 26, 2022

Izzo says he still feels "good for a couple years" and likes MSU's recruiting roll lately: "I'm definitely not thinking anything in the near future. But I'm definitely positively not going beyond being able to do my job." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) September 26, 2022

Izzo, on the obligatory retirement question: "I don't think it's the game that will get me out, it's the administration of the game that will get me out." Says he's not thinking anything in the near future — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) September 26, 2022

Izzo says Carson Cooper "is very talented offensively." Working on strength and quickness to get in better shape. Says that the freshman center "is in love with the game" and a "way better athlete than I thought." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) September 26, 2022

Not sure I've ever heard Izzo express this sentiment, as he did today: “We have to exploit mismatches that benefit us and not worry as much about mismatches that would benefit our opponent.” — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) September 26, 2022

