Tom Izzo takes the podium following first practice

Cory Linsner
·2 min read

Michigan State basketball opened the 2022-23 season this week, with practice officially opening up for the Spartans.

The Spartans have a tough road ahead of them, with one of the most difficult non-conference schedules in the nation. The Spartans opened up fall camp with practice on Monday where they will start to prepare for the gauntlet ahead.

Tom Izzo took the podium after practice to discuss his team and the upcoming season:

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

