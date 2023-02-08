Tom Izzo speaks to media following Michigan State basketball’s home win over Maryland

Michigan State basketball was able to fend of the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday night, 63-58. In a game that started with a huge run by the Spartans that was eventually overtaken by Maryland, MSU was able to hang in and win at home against a solid Maryland team.

After the game, Tom Izzo spoke to the media, and you can find a few of his quotes from that session below.

Quotes posted on Twitter by Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press and Kyle Austin of MLive.

MSU coach Tom Izzo said Malik Hall twisted his left ankle a few minutes into Monday's practice. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 8, 2023

Izzo said he felt A.J. Hoggard played like he wants a point guard to play: 8 points, 8 assists, 10 rebounds and created for his teammates. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 8, 2023

Izzo on his players: "There was a different look in their eye. We told them they had to play desperate. I mean, they knew. 'So if you don't like pressure, don't show up tomorrow' – that's what we said the day before." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 8, 2023

Tom Izzo: "To hell with starts…the only thing that matters in this game is if you finish the job." — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) February 8, 2023

