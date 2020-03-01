Tom Izzo sees Maryland's culture changing in Mark Turgeon's sixth year in the Big Ten

COLLEGE PARK, Md – Success from Maryland's move to the Big Ten has not exactly followed in two of the school's three primer sports: football and men's basketball.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo isn't too surprised that Maryland hasn't found sustained success since joining the conference. If anyone would know about what it takes to stay competitive in the highest level of the sport, it would be from the coach that has made the Sweet 16 14 times in the past 22 seasons.

Transitioning to a conference as competitive as the Big Ten isn't as straightforward as moving into other conferences.

"It is really hard," Tom Izzo said on being atop of the Big Ten conference year after year. "But when you're changing from the ACC, to the Big Ten, it's a major conference. They're just so many things. I mean, [Mark Turgeon has] done a hell of a job.

"When you look at all the things you have adjusted to, where the hotels are, where the airport is. We got to come to one place. He's got to go to 12-13 different ones and sustaining it just takes, I think building a culture and you don't do that in two years or three years."

Maryland jumped into the Big Ten in 2014 by finishing in the top three in the league for their first three seasons. The following two years, they finished eighth and fifth before bowing out in the Second Round of the Big Ten Tournament.

One could argue that the latter teams had more talent and a greater potential to succeed. The last two seasons saw two Terps drafted into the NBA, but only one NCAA Tournament victory. The three years prior gave them two Sweet 16 appearances.

Success isn't going to come overnight and there's going to be the occasional down year. Though, down years for Michigan State just means losing in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. That's what many at Maryland are hoping to see.

But Izzo is seeing the groundwork being laid for Turgeon in his sixth season in the new conference. They have been continuously ranked in the top 10 all season and are in position to claim their first Big Ten regular-season title. Perhaps, this is where the sustained success begins for the Terrapins.

"I mean, he's starting to build it though. He's got a hell of a culture. He's got good players. He's got some good young players," Izzo continued. "And I think consistency comes with the culture you build. And if you build a good culture and you hang your hat on something."

