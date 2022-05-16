Tom Izzo releases statement on Max Christie staying in NBA Draft

Max Christie has made the decision to enter the NBA Draft and will be hiring an agent, forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility. His absence will leave a big hole on the wing for Michigan State and is something Tom Izzo will need to address. First, Izzo addressed the decision by Christie to stay in the NBA Draft via Michigan State Basketball’s Twitter page.

"I know this has been a lifelong dream for @Max12Christie and I am excited for him as he takes the next step and continues the process and journey to becoming an NBA player." 🏀 pic.twitter.com/gobDkC1SUT — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) May 16, 2022

Christie is projected to be a late first-round or an early second-round pick in the NBA Draft and will be participating in the pre-draft combine next week.

