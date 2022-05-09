Tom Izzo releases statement on the death of former Michigan State basketball player Adreian Payne
Michigan State basketball lost a beloved member this week in Adreian Payne, who will be remembered as much for his off the court bond with Lacey Holsworth as his stellar career with the Spartans.
On Monday, Tom Izzo released a statement on his former player who touched so many lives.
You can read it below:
— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) May 9, 2022
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.
