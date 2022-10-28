Tom Izzo recaps Michigan State basketball's scrimmage at Tennessee

K State Online

The Wildcats have five games left to play in the regular season and are still positioned to play in the conference championship game and a bowl game, but getting there will feature two road games and three challenging home games. Here are how I view the difficulties that lie ahead this season for Kansas State. West Virginia has been a different team at home, as showcased by their win over Baylor at Milan-Puskar Stadium, and then turning around and getting walloped by Texas Tech.