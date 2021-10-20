Tom Izzo previews the Michigan State basketball season

The Associated Press

Jim Boeheim is quick with a smile as he gets set to begin a season that will be oh-so-different in his long career at Syracuse - he'll be coaching sons Buddy and Jimmy. It's great to be able to do that,'' Jim Boeheim said Tuesday. The Orange lost a lot from last year's team, which finished 18-10 overall and 9-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference but made a surprising run to the round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament.