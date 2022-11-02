Tom Izzo postgame quotes following MSU basketball’s exhibition victory over Grand Valley State

Michigan State basketball topped Grand Valley State, 73-56, in their exhibition opener on Tuesday night but it wasn’t as easy many would have liked. That includes head coach Tom Izzo.

Izzo didn’t hold back his disappointment in the Spartans’ sluggish start on Tuesday night — which saw Michigan State trailing by five points at halftime. However, there were some bright spots as well for the Spartans in the eyes of Izzo — such as guard Tyson Walker’s play.

Check out some of the notable postgame comments from Izzo on Tuesday night’s victory over Grand Valley State:

MSU coach Tom Izzo: "Coming back from Tennessee felt very good about how we played. And then today, I felt very disappointed in maybe our energy in that first half." Particularly hard on Hauser, whom he benched. Said Walker played hardest but cramped up. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 2, 2022

Izzo not thrilled with his team's performance. Said GVSU played tougher and MSU played significantly better at Tennessee — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) November 2, 2022

"Joey's been the best player this summer," says Izzo. "Getting in foul trouble the way he did, he didn't look in sync." — alex faber (@alexpicfaber) November 2, 2022

"We're better defensively than we played" says Izzo. They went on load management in the 2nd half and decided to take it easy. Says "you know how much I love that, kinda like twitter" IYKYK — Remi Monaghan (@RemiMonaghan) November 2, 2022

Izzo says Hoggard's four turnovers are "unacceptable." Called them "bad turnovers." Nine of MSU's 14 turnovers were from Hall and Hoggard. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 2, 2022

"I've really enjoyed this team so far, except for the first half of this game," says Izzo — alex faber (@alexpicfaber) November 2, 2022

Izzo says Jaden Akins will work out tomorrow and might try to practice later this weekend (Saturday or Sunday). Doesn’t know if he’ll play in the first or second game yet until Akins practices full-go. “He’s one of my best two-way players since Gary Harris. We need him back.” — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 2, 2022

Today's Jaden Akins update: Izzo said he's expecting him to start practicing over the weekend and could play Monday in the opener. — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) November 2, 2022

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire