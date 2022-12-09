Tom Izzo offers high praise for Penn State men’s basketball

Penn State men’s basketball hasn’t been on the best stretch in recent memory but expectations were mildly high, for once, in the second year of coach Micah Shrewsberry.

This year however there has been a solid start to the season including notable wins over schools such as Butler and Loyola (MD). They have won six of their first nine games and one of their three losses was in double overtime at Clemson which easily could have been a win. Their most recent loss came in their Big Ten opener against Michigan State but it came with a moral victory.

Michigan State coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Tom Izzo spoke after their game and heaped praise on the current team and coach Shrewsberry.

Izzo stated “For you Penn State people (media) — that’s a good basketball team. They’re experienced, they have shooters and an excellent coach.”

It is one thing for Penn State media, fans, and players to notice and feel a difference with this team but when a hall of fame coach throws that type of praise around it means something.

This year alone the team is outperforming last year to start the year. Scoring is up 10 points on the year with the defense staying tough as it did last. Jalen Pickett is on his way to an All-Big Ten season starting out averaging 15 ppg, 7 rpg, and 7 apg.

The team faces a tough challenge against Illinois who is currently ranked 17th in the country. A win or even a strong showing for them could make or break the way this basketball season is going to go. Regardless, Shrewsberry is going to have the team ready for Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire