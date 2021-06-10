Tom Izzo has no intentions of retiring anytime soon

With the recent announcements of legendary head coaches Lon Kruger, Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski retiring, people have started to wonder if Tom Izzo is also on his way out at MSU. Izzo put that to bed as he said he has “no intentions” to retire.

Izzo noted that he does not plan on following his compadres footsteps into retirement. He acknowledged his worry for the future of college basketball due to the new transfer rules. Kruger and Williams admitted that the sport’s changes have played a little role in their decision to retire.

Izzo does not like how the transfer rule changes have made it easier for players to leave their current school and immediately play at the next. He brings up how this could have wide-ranging consequences on academics, player development, fan experience and more. It may also drop the number of three- and four-year players.

Izzo did say that once the “annoyance level supersedes the enjoyment then it’s time to go.”

