Tom Izzo, MSU continue to show interest in Nebraska 4-star PF Isaac Traudt

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
In this article:
Tom Izzo and Michigan State are continuing to make their interest in Nebraska four-star power forward Isaac Traudt known.

Michigan State was one of four notable teams on hand to watch Traudt play on Saturday morning, according to Endless Motor Sports. North Carolina, Creighton and Michigan were the other three schools noted for their attendance of Traudt’s game.

Michigan State recently hosted Traudt for a visit, and he’s reportedly very much interested in the Spartans. He is looking to make a decision on where he’ll play his college ball within the next few months.

Traudt — who is from Grand Island, Neb. — is ranked as the No. 54 overall prospect and No. 7 power forward in the 2022 class by 247Sports. He’s also ranked as the top prospect from Nebraska.

Traudt holds scholarship offers from numerous big-time programs, including Michigan State, North Carolina, Nebraska, Creighton and Virginia.

