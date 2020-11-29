Tom Izzo on Michigan State's win over Notre Dame: 'It was kind of fun to watch us play'
No. 12 Michigan State went up big Saturday night on Notre Dame and won, 80-70, with defense and ball sharing, much to the pleasure of coach Tom Izzo.
While there were no ringside judges to score the eight-round contest between two of boxing's all-time greats, both over 50, and no official winner, the World Boxing Council formed a set of judges that remotely scored the bout. "I'm used to doing it for three minutes," 54-year-old Tyson said of the shorter rounds. Tyson, 15 years removed from his ignominious defeat to Irishman Kevin McBride in the last professional fight of his career, came out firing and was in control of the bout the entire way.
The Broncos were desperate enough for a quarterback that they asked the NFL to allow assistant coaches to play today against the Saints. But the league said no. Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports that the Broncos asked if they could have one of their offensive quality control coaches, Justin Rascati or Rob [more]
Colin Kaepernick can't save John Elway this weekend.
Nate Robinson was in a bad spot Saturday night against Jake Paul.
A really bad season for Syracuse just got worse.
With as many as 8 head coach and GM openings this year, the Detroit Lions may have to change their power structure to lure a top candidate
Nate Robinson may not be able to show his face at an NBA arena again.
Here are some of the top moments from Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley's win at The Match III at Stone Canyon Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.
The next Detroit Lions GM will have to decide whether to try and sign Kenny Golladay, use the franchise tag on him, or let him walk in free agency
The playing career of Buccaneers center A.Q. Shipley seems to be over. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Shipley will be going on injured reserve, and that he’ll be “starting his coaching career.” Arians suggested that Shipley’s Monday night injury, originally downplayed as a stinger, was far more severe. Shipley, 34, entered the league in [more]
The Denver Broncos have no quarterbacks. The San Francisco 49ers have no home stadium or practice facility. The COVID-19 pandemic caused major disruptions around the NFL on Saturday, again calling into question the league's plan to play a full schedule after several weeks that went relatively smoothly.
Sarah Fuller with the opening kickoff of the third quarter becomes the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference game
Michigan football can't just blame the injury to Cade McNamara for the 27-17 loss to Penn State on Saturday. It's deeper than that.
Facing second-and-five, Washington called on "The Annexation of Puerto Rico" to pick up the first down.
The Ravens forfeiting means a loss in the standings and in the paychecks.
Michigan hired Jim Harbaugh to compete for Big Ten and national titles, but he hasn't gotten his alma mater anywhere near those goals. It's time for a change, J. Brady McCollough writes.
If Texas is getting ready to move on from Herman, who could replace him? Texas is back, right where we remember it — with everyone in the sport speculating on who'll be the next coach.
Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse has a much deeper bench for his second season than for his first. The sophomore guard scored a career-high 25 points as Vanderbilt held off Valparaiso 77-71 Friday night in the season opener for both teams. Pippen put Vanderbilt ahead to stay by scoring six straight starting with a pair of free throws with 4:24 left at 61-59.
They share a flair for the dramatic and eye-popping statistics.
Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. might not be recognized as an official boxing match, but the former champions clearly feel they have a lot at stake.