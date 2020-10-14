Tom Izzo: Michigan State basketball had cases but now 'COVID-free' as practice opens

Tom Izzo entered Year 26 as Michigan State basketball’s head coach reflecting on how much his mentor, Jud Heathcote, loved the first day of practice.

“I just got out of a staff meeting, and I got there early this morning,” Izzo said on a video call Wednesday. “And I said to everybody, I said to DJ (assistant coach Dwayne Stephens), 'You didn't remember this as a player, but this was Jud's favorite day.' It was his favorite day, and he loved to start a practice.”

Neither Izzo nor Heathcote ever dealt with the opening of a season quite like this one, though.

The Spartans started practice Wednesday coming off an unprecedented stoppage of last season and an offseason in limbo. They begin without an opening opponent, without a schedule and with a pandemic requiring coaches and players to focus on staying safe and responsible to keep COVID-19 from causing any further disruptions.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Rocket Watts during the 80-69 win over Ohio State on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Breslin Center.

All with about six weeks of lead-up to the NCAA’s start date of Nov. 25 to begin competition.

“It's been an incredible seven months for all of us. Not just our team, but you (reporters) and our country in general,” Izzo said. “And there's been a lot that's gone on. But I think when you start the season, it's an excellent chance to start moving forward.”

Izzo said his team “had a couple of cases” of COVID-19 that “set us back a little bit” after strong workouts in July and August. He did not specify if it was players or coaches or how many within the program dealt with the coronavirus.

“But for the last two weeks, we've been kind of COVID-free, and we're making some progress,” said Izzo, who has been a staunch proponent of wearing masks since Stephens’ father died of the coronavirus April 1. “We're looking forward to trying to get back to some normalcy, is I guess the best way to put it. In doing that, I think we have to understand – and we will – that it's going to be our obligation to take care of ourselves the best we can. And that doesn't give you 100%, that everything will be right. But it gives you the best chance.”

The Spartans have a number of questions to answer coming off a third straight regular season Big Ten title, and a 22-9 season that ended abruptly in March when postseason tournaments were canceled. Replacing the contributions of Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman is crucial. And where is fifth-year senior Joshua Langford’s health, coming off two left foot surgeries that have kept him out of competition since December 2018? Izzo said Langford has not had many restrictions the past three weeks, but he is not ready to say the 6-foot-5 shooting guard is “over the hump” after having his return to the court shut down last fall before playing in a game.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo walks with injured guard Joshua Langford during a practice session for the Final Four, April 5, 2019, in Minneapolis.

