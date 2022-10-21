Tom Izzo on A.J. Hoggard relationship, Michigan State's unique leadership contingent

Associated Press

Tom Izzo insists he has no plans to call it a career anytime soon. The Hall of Fame coach, who turns 68 in January, is entering his 28th season in charge of Michigan State's program and his energy level hasn't missed a beat. “When it’s time that I don’t enjoy it, when it’s time I can’t take a red-eye (flight) from Vegas to Orlando, it will be time to get out," Izzo said.