Tom Izzo holds pair of NCAA Tournament records after upset win over Marquette on Sunday

Tom Izzo continues to prove he’s one of the best to ever do it — especially in March.

Michigan State basketball upset No. 2 seed Marquette on Sunday evening, which was just further proof that Izzo is a massively successful coach in the NCAA Tournament. He also has a pair of historic records to back that up, according to CBS sports college basketball reporter Matt Norlander.

Following the Spartans’ victory over the Golden Eagles, Norlander pointed out this was Izzo’s 16th career victory as the lower seed in the NCAA Tournament — which is a tournament record. He also has now taken a team seeded No. 5 or worse to the Sweet 16 six times — which is also a record.

How good is Izzo in March? That was his 16th win in the NCAA Tournament as the coach of the worse-seeded team. It's the all-time record. (Via CBS Sports research.) — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 19, 2023

Six times in his career Izzo has taken a team seeded No. 5 or worse to the regional semifinals. Also an NCAA record. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 19, 2023

Izzo is the GOAT for Spartans fans and he yet again proved it on a national stage on Sunday. Congratulations to Izzo and Spartans everywhere that got to enjoy this big-time victory.

Michigan State will now face Kansas State on Thursday in the Sweet 16. That game will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

More Basketball!

Tyson Walker's second half dunk was first of his career Joey Hauser emotional about fans chanting his name as Spartans close out win WATCH: MSU basketball celebrates in locker room after upset win over Marquette in NCAA Tournament

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire