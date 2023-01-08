What Tom Izzo had to say after MSU basketball’s victory over rival Michigan

It wasn’t pretty but Michigan State basketball found a way in the end.

The Spartans used strong defense to top rival Michigan, 59-53, on Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center. Michigan State led throughout most of the game, and never trailed in the second half.

With the win, Michigan State improves to 11-4 on the season and 3-1 in conference play. The Spartans will return to the floor on Tuesday in a tough road matchup against Wisconsin.

Before turning our focus to the Badgers, let’s see what head coach Tom Izzo had to say about today’s rivalry victory over the Wolverines:

Tom Izzo: "It was a tough game to officiate, tough game to coach, tough game to watch, a BEAUTIFUL game to win." — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) January 7, 2023

Izzo on Hoggard's maturation, says he has been playing under control to limit turnovers, even though there still are moments of decision making that need to improve. "I'm proud of him, but I'm happy for him. He wants to be a player, and he's making himself a player." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 7, 2023

Tom Izzo: “I told Mel, we won the game for him.” — Audrey Dahlgren (@AudreyDahlgren) January 7, 2023

Izzo says Malik Hall sprained his left ankle on that last play of the first half, though he did return and finished with 15 points. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 7, 2023

Tom Izzo calls the game "old school" and a "slugfest" but admits neither team played well — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) January 7, 2023

Izzo on defense on Dickinson, felt Sissoko "did a pretty good job" in the first half but MSU gave a number of different looks with double-teams and digs in the post. "He's a load to handle in there." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 7, 2023

MSU coach Tom Izzo called it "old school Big Ten basketball." Said both teams didn't make shots. "I thought we did enough good things to win the game, deserved to win the game, but we gotta improve on some things." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire