Tom Izzo gives a Michigan State basketball injury update

Following Michigan State’s loss to Alabama on Thanksgiving night, Tom Izzo spoke to Andy Katz about what lies ahead for Michigan State amid all of the injuries and the shorthandedness the Spartans are battling through.

The Spartans are out Malik Hall for the next three weeks, at least, and are still missing Jaden Akins who is on more of a day-to-day or week-to-week basis after reaggravating a foot injury.

Izzo also mentioned that Joey Hauser is dealing with an ankle injury.

Check out what Izzo had to say following MSU’s game against Alabama via Andy Katz’s Twitter:

Tom Izzo with injury updates and what lies ahead for @MSU_Basketball for @MarchMadnessMBB: pic.twitter.com/08KpxjX1j7 — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) November 25, 2022

