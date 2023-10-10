Tom Izzo gives high praise to MSU freshman guard Jeremy Fears during Big Ten Media Days

Newcomer Jeremy Fears has already proven a lot to Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo.

At Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday, Izzo gave high praise to Fears — a former McDonald’s All-American who will be a freshman this season. Izzo said Fears is “one of the best leaders as freshman that I’ve had.” That’s saying quite a lot about Fears knowing the greats that have played for Izzo over the years.

Check out the whole quote from Izzo on Fears below:

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire