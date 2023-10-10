Tom Izzo gives high praise to MSU freshman guard Jeremy Fears during Big Ten Media Days
Newcomer Jeremy Fears has already proven a lot to Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo.
At Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday, Izzo gave high praise to Fears — a former McDonald’s All-American who will be a freshman this season. Izzo said Fears is “one of the best leaders as freshman that I’ve had.” That’s saying quite a lot about Fears knowing the greats that have played for Izzo over the years.
Check out the whole quote from Izzo on Fears below:
Holy compliment‼️#B1GMediaDays pic.twitter.com/ytVJEAaXsK
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) October 10, 2023
