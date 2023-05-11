When Tom Izzo first realized Steph Curry was special player on, off court

When Izzo first realized Steph was special player on, off court originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo knew Steph Curry was destined for superstardom while the Warriors' star was in college at Davidson.

Izzo joined "Warriors Pregame Live" before Golden State's Western Conference semifinals Game 5 contest against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at Chase Center, where he revealed when he discovered how special of a player Curry was.

"I remember seeing a game at [The Palace of Auburn Hills] when he was a sophomore [or] junior [and] they beat Iowa and Iowa was really good and it was in the NCAA tournament, I said, 'Wow, that kid's good,' " Izzo told NBC Sports Bay Area's Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin, Festus Ezeli and Dorell Wright.

"Well, he's a lot better now, but he is [a] special player. This is a treat just to watch him play because he can do it so many different ways. His ball skills are unbelievable. I like going [before a game] just to watch him do his routine. I tell my players that all the time. Nobody listens to me."

Curry's game continues to age well as the 35-year-old was named to the 2022-23 All-NBA Second Team on Wednesday, earning his ninth overall All-NBA selection during his 14-year career.

Nonetheless, the Splash Bro. and Golden State are in a challenging situation as they're down 3-1 to the Lakers.

Curry has played well in the series; however, he might need to take his game to the next level to help the Warriors dig themselves out and win three straight contests to advance to the Western Conference finals.