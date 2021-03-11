Tom Izzo critical of referees but puts blame on himself for Michigan State basketball loss

Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
·6 min read
INDIANAPOLIS — Eric Ayala stole the ball from Aaron Henry and raced the length of the court. Joey Hauser backpedaled and put his arms in the air, leaving his feet as the Maryland guard leaned into the Michigan State forward.

Whistle.

Tom Izzo reacted immediately. And that was just the start of his anger beginning to swell.

Just 22 seconds later, Rocket Watts got called for charging. Then 24 seconds after that, Jack Hoiberg was assessed another foul on Ayala, who lunged through the former walk-on’s arm as he stood stationary and upright in the lane.

That was enough for Izzo.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 11: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans talks to an official in the game against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half in the second round game of the Big Ten men's basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 11, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 11: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans talks to an official in the game against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half in the second round game of the Big Ten men's basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 11, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Already standing a foot away from referee Steve McJunkins, the Spartans’ Hall of Fame coach got in his ear. The tally at that point: 12 MSU fouls, five on Maryland. Then as Ayala lined up to shoot a free throw, another whistle. A technical foul on Izzo and an additional two free throws for the Terrapins.

[ Tom Izzo, Michigan State lost their cool in earliest Big Ten tournament exit ever ]

MSU’s 12-point lead disappeared as Ayala scored eight points at the line in a 4-minute, 19-second span.,Then Maryland’s Hakim Hart hit a 3-pointer over Hoiberg as part of an 18-4 run to tie Thursday’s Big Ten tournament game at Lucas Oil Stadium. All of the precision, energy and momentum from the Spartans’ hot-shooting start vanished.

The Terps scored the final five points of the half, two on Aaron Wiggins’ free throws and Ayala’s 3-pointer at the buzzer, and never trailed again en route to eliminating MSU, 68-57.

Izzo’s frustration with the officiating crew of McJunkins, Bo Boroski and Rob Riley carried over into his postgame news conference.

“I solely pray that every alum out there looks at this game and doesn't say one thing to a player and just blames me,” Izzo said. “I let the officiating get to me in the first half — 26 years in this job, that should never happen. That's totally my fault. Not for the technical, just the entire situation. I did a poor job. … I should be a little more mature than I was. A lot of people would agree with me.”

Izzo said it was a situation borne from “certain things that happened over time” but did not single out which referee he had a problem with, or specify what game he was referencing. The only MSU game this season Boroski and McJunkins worked together was the Spartans’ 55-54 home loss to Purdue on Jan. 8.

The Spartans are 1-6 this season in games refereed by Boroski and 1-4 with McJunkins; they were 4-0 with Riley until Thursday.

“I can sit here and tell you that I did things wrong, but I'm not sure that (officials have admitted) there's ever been a missed call,” Izzo quipped. “And so I said what I said. I don't take anything back, I would have said it again. I just wouldn't have let it bother me as much as I did. And that is immature. Ridiculous. And any other words you guys want to use.”

Maryland went 20-for-28 at the line on 24 MSU fouls Thursday, including 10 of 11 by Ayala. The Terps went 23 of 24 at the line on 19 Spartan fouls, with Ayala going 13-for-13, in their 73-55 win Feb. 28 in College Park. None of the three referees Thursday worked that game.

“I thought physically, they punked us,” Izzo said. “They just went at us and muscle-drove us through surrounding the post. I mean, we had so many different guys in foul trouble. I thought usually we're the physical team. But I don't know if anybody knows how to play anymore because things are called so differently every week.

“That's all the coaches ask for, players ask for, is consistency. And I don't feel that it's been consistent. That doesn't mean anything good, bad or indifferent. If I was an official, I'd say, 'Izzo, you didn't coach very consistent today.' And I would agree with them 200%.”

Cold as ice

Michigan State's Julius Marble II is called for an offensive foul as he drives to the basket against Maryland's Aaron Wiggins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium, Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Michigan State's Julius Marble II is called for an offensive foul as he drives to the basket against Maryland's Aaron Wiggins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium, Thursday, March 11, 2021.

The Spartans opened the game making 10 of their first 15 shots in the first 10:21. They went into a prolonged drought from there, going 4-for-28 at one point. That included nearly 12 minutes without a field goal between Aaron Henry’s 3-pointer with 5:40 to go in the first half and A.J. Hoggard’s layup with 13:43 to play in the game.

“I definitely think it played a part,” said MSU’s Malik Hall, who sat the final 15:10 of the first half with two fouls and just four points. “I'm not going to say that that's all the refs' fault or that's all anybody else's fault with the stopping and stuff like that. We have to be better ourselves. The game is gonna stop sometimes. And without stops, sometimes we have to be able to play through no matter what.”

[ 25 years of 'Mr. March': Order our updated Tom Izzo book today! ]

The Spartans missed half of their 18 free throws.

MSU also committed only two turnovers in the first 11:12, both on Julius Marble II offensive fouls, and 16 turnovers after that as Maryland made its run. The Terps scored 27 points off those 18 giveaways.

“I think the math, even for a Yooper, is really easy,” Izzo said.

Hall heats up

Michigan State's Malik Hall attempts a 3-point basket against Maryland's Darryl Morsell in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium, Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Michigan State's Malik Hall attempts a 3-point basket against Maryland's Darryl Morsell in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium, Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Hall did not foul again in the second half and quietly put together a career-high 19-point performance, with 14 of those coming after he returned following halftime.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward started his fourth straight and eighth game this season. Hall went 8 for 12, making both of his 3-point attempts and grabbed five rebounds in 23 minutes. He eclipsed his previous high of 17 points he scored at Seton Hall last season.

But Izzo said his team missed Hall's defense when he sat Wednesday; Maryland’s Jairus Hamilton hit a 3-pointer over Marcus Bingham Jr. as part of the catch-up run.

“We said after the game that really hurt us when he got his second foul and we took them out,” Izzo said, “because he was the right matchup for those guys.”

Bingham contributes

Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. shoots against Maryland's Jairus Hamilton in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium, Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. shoots against Maryland's Jairus Hamilton in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium, Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Outside of the aforementioned defensive lapse, it was another strong showing off the bench for Bingham as the junior’s late-season consistency continued.

The 6-11 center finished with seven points on 3 of 4 shooting, including a dunk and a put-back layup as MSU opened with a 17-6 run in the first 6:11. He also had an emphatic block on Galin Smith as the Maryland big man tried to go for a two-handed power dunk. Gabe Brown answered with a dunk at the other end for MSU.

Bingham also grabbed five rebounds in his 15 minutes and was a plus-2.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State's Tom Izzo critical of refs, but blames self for loss

