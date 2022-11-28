Tom Izzo ‘completely upset’ about Big Ten’s decision to fine Michigan State for Michigan tunnel incident

On Monday, the Big Ten Conference announced their punishments for the infamous ‘Michigan tunnel incident’ that happened after the Michigan vs. Michigan State football game. On Monday, MSU basketball head coach Tom Izzo shared his disapproval for the punishments, which included a $100,000 fine for MSU, the largest fine in Big Ten history.

You can see the transcript below, as annotated by Kyle Austin of MLive.com:

Tom Izzo said he is "completely upset" about the Big Ten's decision to fine Michigan State $100,000 and issue Michigan a public reprimand for the tunnel incident. Emphasized he doesn't condone MSU players' actions but criticized UM's management of the tunnel pic.twitter.com/gyLxAoFvma — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) November 28, 2022

The Big Ten Conference announces punishments for Michigan, Michigan State football programs for tunnel incident

