Tom Izzo comments on now-infamous Michigan tunnel incident following Northern Arizona win

For better or for worse, this year’s Michigan and Michigan State football game was a memorable one, with the now-infamous tunnel incident overshadowing the game itself. Following Michigan State basketball’s season opening win over Northern Arizona, Tom Izzo, a huge MSU football fan, commented on the situation.

You can see his quote below along with context, reported by Kyle Austin of MLive.com.

Izzo's first comments on the tunnel incident. Praised Mel Tucker for swiftly suspending players. Added: “I’m been tired of Michigan State looking like the bad guy. There’s been other bad guys.” — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) November 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire