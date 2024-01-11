Tom Izzo comments on Nick Saban’s retirement: ‘I think he’s the greatest coach in the history of football’

Nick Saban is retiring. The former Michigan State football head coach who won six national championships with Alabama and one with LSU will ride off into the sunset after one of the greatest careers of any coach the sport has ever seen.

It’s no secret that Nick Saban and Tom Izzo are friends. They were both assistant coaches at MSU at the same time, and they both became head coaches at MSU at the same time. So, naturally, Izzo was asked to comment on the momentous news that Saban will be stepping away from the sport, at least as a coach.

“I think he’s the greatest coach in the history of football,” Izzo told Larry Lage of the Associated Press. “There are a lot of great coaches, but what he’s done and the consistency that he did it — in an era where so many people and things are coming at you — is remarkable.”

