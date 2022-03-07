Tom Izzo’s best quotes after MSU’s win over Maryland

Michigan State took home a win on senior day, and the final day of the regular season, beating the Maryland Terrapins. The win improved the Spartans record to 20-11 on the season and will give the team some momentum heading into the Big Ten Tournament. The win also marked the 663rd win in Tom Izzo’s legendary career, allowing him to pass Bob Knight and become the all-time winningest coach while at a Big Ten school.

Tom Izzo took the podium after the Spartans win. Check out his best quotes following the Spartans senior day win:

Izzo: "We did a hell of a job early. (Then) we did what we do – we let down a little bit." Said MSU's defensive gaps got bigger, which allowed Maryland to kick out for 3s. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 7, 2022

Izzo said he was impressed with all 3 seniors. Liked Bingham's "will to win" today. Brown settled down and made some big plays in the second half and Hauser was "solid as a rock." — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) March 7, 2022

Izzo said Bingham "willed us to win" with his play early and during huddles. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 7, 2022

Izzo: "There are teams that are better than us, but I don’t think there’s anyone we can’t beat." — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) March 7, 2022

Izzo said "we negotiated" Bingham being able to take inside-out 3-pointers dependent on him rebounding. He had 11 boards today and three first-half 3-pointers. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 7, 2022

Izzo on playing Maryland again at B1G tournament: "Is what it is. We beat Wisconsin four times to win a championship. … I don't care. I'm just glad we're playing with a little better feel." — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) March 7, 2022

