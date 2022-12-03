Tom Izzo on beat-up Michigan State basketball squad: 'You have to learn how to suck it up'
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo talked to reporters after practice on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, ahead of the Spartans' game vs. Northwestern.
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo talked to reporters after practice on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, ahead of the Spartans' game vs. Northwestern.
Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch gives his initial thoughts on the Spartans' performance Wednesday night at Notre Dame with 3 quick takes
Nate Oats gives an injury update on multiple players prior to Saturday's game against South Dakota State.
Utah men's basketball defeats No. 4 Arizona by a final score of 81-66 on Thursday, Dec. 1 in Salt Lake City. The Runnin' Utes improve to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in conference, while the Wildcats drop to 6-1 overall and 0-1 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
Texas had pressured Creighton's shooters into a miserable night, only to watch a late flurry of 3-pointers start swishing.
The Lakers are still going to have to throw in an unprotected first-round pick to get anything done.
On to the next one
Prescott said Jones' exact comments were on the Cowboys team owner to address, but offered a message of his own.
PointsBet did not confirm whether brand ambassador Drew Brees had been struck by lightning
In an interview with Marc J. Spears, Draymond Green shares what he learned from his altercation with Jordan Poole.
Drew Pyne went 8-2 as a starter for the Irish this season after he took over for Tyler Buchner in September.
Who’s hot and who’s not in this week’s NBA power rankings?
Here's what Patriots legend James White thought of Mac Jones' sideline tirade Thursday night and what he thinks it means for the offense going forward.
Who were the winners and losers in the Patriots' 24-10 loss to the Bills?
Chiefs and former UC star Travis Kelce isn't a fan of Skyline Chili, but he did express his love for another local chain.
Second place in Group H was determined by a thrilling last-gasp goal.
Second place in Group G is up for grabs heading into the final day of group play at the 2022 World Cup.
The first of the Round of 16 games are upon us.
Fifa have finally revealed the footage they used to overturn the decision to disallow Japan’s winning goal against Spain on Thursday - 20 hours after the controversial incident which helped to send Germany crashing out of the World Cup.
LeBron James anointed himself a leader at various times during his long career. Being a spokesman for a sports league is difficult; being one for a group of people is impossible.
Ty Gibbs on Thursday declined to discuss the death of his father, which occurred just hours after the young NASCAR driver clinched the Xfinity Series championship last month. Gibbs was asked about his grandfather, Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, telling the employees at Joe Gibbs Racing they all had to move forward, even as they mourn the sudden death of 49-year-old Coy Gibbs. Coy Gibbs died in his sleep just hours after his 20-year-old son won the Xfinity Series title on Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway.