Tom Izzo agrees to contract extension with Michigan State basketball

For those who have been speculating on Tom Izzo’s retirement from Michigan State basketball for the past few years, they will have to keep waiting. On Thursday, it was announced that Izzo has signed a five-year rollover contract of just under $6-million per year.

This contract is poised to make Izzo both a ‘Spartan for life’, and the second-highest paid college basketball coach, also in part to the recent retirements of Mike Krzyewski and Jay Wright.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire