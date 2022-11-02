Tom Hutton, 32-year-old Oklahoma State football punter, ends career mid-season

The Oklahoma State football career of Australian punter Tom Hutton, 32, has come to an end.

Hutton, who was hurt attempting a tackle in the Cowboys' 48-0 loss to Kansas State Oct. 29, says he is done due to injury, The Oklahoman's Jacob Unruh reports.

#OKState punter Tom Hutton’s season and career is over due to an injury, he announced on Instagram. The 32-year-old Australian has made it clear he would not return next season his extra year.



Tom has been a joy to cover. This stinks. Wish him the best.

Tom Hutton key to Oklahoma State football special-teams success

Hutton, a senior with roots in Australian Rules Football, has been key to the Pokes' special-teams successes the past few seasons. His punts have pinned many Oklahoma State opponents deep in their own territory.

When OSU coach Mike Gundy stepped to the podium for his first postgame press conference of the season, following the 58-44 win over Central Michigan, his first words weren’t about Spencer Sanders and the offense or the great start the defense got off to.

“Our target punting made a big difference tonight,” Gundy said.

Cowboys punt returner Brennan Pressly also credits Hutton for improving his own skills catching kicks.

“He gives me good looks, and he’ll also let me know whenever he’s about to send me one up that’s tricky. He’ll give me a helicopter one, maybe it’s one that spins a different direction than I’ve never seen.

“He can do a lot of trick ones," Pressly said. "It helps me. I’m not saying anybody’s gonna do that in a game. I hope not. But he gives me different looks at it so I can prepare for everything.”

Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton, seen here in the 2021 Big 12 title game vs. Baylor, is calling it a career in Stillwater.

Tom Hutton honored by the Big 12 Conference in 2021

Hutton earned honorable mention for 2021 Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year and honorable mention from the league's coaches for the 2021 All-Big 12 Team.

Who does Oklahoma State football have listed as a kicker on the 2022 roster?

Hutton is the only punter listed on the roster for the 2022 Oklahoma State football season. Oklahoma State kickers listed include Alex Hale, Tanner Brown, Kason Shrum and Logan Ward.

Scott Wright of The Oklahoman contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football punter Tom Hutton, 32, ends career due to injury