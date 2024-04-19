Tom Holland Gets Sporty in G/Fore Sneakers at His First Charity Golf Tournament

Tom Holland attended his first annual Tom Holland Charity Golf Tournament in Scotland on Friday wearing a solid white pair of the G/Fore Mg4+ sneakers.

A closer look at the shoes.

An event focused on giving back to the community, this first go-round was sponsored by AGBO, with proceeds benefiting The Brothers Trust and Sands: International Film Festival of St Andrews. Sneakers are the typical shoes of choice for Holland when it comes to charity events. Last August, the actor took part in a charity event hosted by Project Backboard and HoopBus while visiting the hometown of his girlfriend Zendaya. For the game, the “Spider-Man” actor opted for a pair of black and white Nike sneakers.

More from Footwear News

Tom Holland attends the first annual Tom Holland Charity Golf Tournament. Getty Images for University of S

This followed Holland’s appearance at the Formula 1 World Championship in Monte-Carlo last May where he donned a leather pair of Zegna‘s hit Triple Stitch sneakers. Those shoes featured smooth off-white uppers, complete with paneled sides, rounded toes and laceless tongues cinched by three rows of crossed elastic straps.

Tom Holland and Kingsbarn Caddie in Scotland. Getty Images

About the shoes

A closer look at the G/Fore Mg4+ sneaker. Sportofino

Holland wore a pair of the G/Fore Mg4+ sneakers for his charity event in Scotland. Cut with a blend of TPU and polyester material, these shoes are designed specifically for golfing and come with a comfortably padded midsole. Released as part of the G/Fore spring collection, the model comes in different colors and is rounded out by a thick durable rubber outsole that gives you just the right amount of grip and traction needed to take on the golf course. The Mg4+ is also waterproof, meaning you can play in rainy weather if desired. The shoes are priced at $245.

About G/Fore

Born in Los Angeles, G/Fore has risen through the ranks to become a top brand for golf shoes and apparel. Operating with the ethos of “blending modern design with a love for golf,” youthful energy is at the forefront of their many different silhouettes, with the Mg4+ being considered among the most popular in their catalog due to its quality construction and performance capabilities.

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.