Tom Herman will remain as Texas head coach, AD says

Tom Herman will be back at Texas in 2021.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte released a statement on Saturday saying that “Tom Herman is our coach.”

“There’s been a lot of speculation about the future of our football coach. My policy is to wait until the end of the season before evaluating and commenting on our program and coaches. With the close of the regular season, I want to reiterate that Tom Herman is our coach,” Del Conte said.

Rumors swirled for weeks that Herman was on the hot seat and that Texas was pursuing former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer behind the scenes for its head-coaching position. Reports surfaced last week that Meyer informed Texas officials that he would not be returning to coaching next season.

Texas is 6-3 this year and was scheduled to play on the road against Kansas on Saturday. That game was canceled, however, due to COVID-19 cases within the UT program.

With the postseason ahead, as well as the early signing period, Del Conte issued a vote of confidence for Herman, who has a 31-18 overall record at Texas that includes a 22-13 mark in Big 12 play. The Longhorns have never won a Big 12 title in Herman’s four seasons.

“When I look at our football program right now, I see tremendous young men and promising talent. Our student-athletes are developing and they play their hearts out,” Del Conte said. “This has been an unprecedented year for all of us, and we’re disappointed that we didn’t meet our expectations. Like the many fans that follow and support our program, I can’t help but think what could have been in 2020. There’s still more work to be done, but I’m excited to watch our players and program move forward.”

