Tom Herman says Big 12 has 'addressed' Oklahoma State's attempted video board optical illusion

Oklahoma State is going to have to come up with a new way to distract kickers.

Texas coach Tom Herman said Tuesday that the Big 12 had “addressed” Oklahoma State’s attempted optical illusion during the Longhorns’ win over the Cowboys. OSU put yellow vertical lines on its video board behind the end zone as Texas kicker Cameron Dicker kicked a field goal. As you can see in the image below, those lines look a lot like uprights.

Cameron Dicker made this kick despite OSU's best efforts. (via Fox) More

“I addressed it with commissioner [Bob] Bowlsby and Ed Stewart, the associate commissioner for football, and they assured me that that is not permissible by Big 12 standards and it has been addressed,” Herman said at his news conference.

The distraction didn’t work. Dicker made the 40-yard field goal to cut Oklahoma State’s lead to 24-20 just before halftime. The Longhorns then won the game 41-34 in overtime after stopping Oklahoma State on its possession.

The win vaulted Texas back into the Top 25 as Oklahoma State entered the game undefeated and at No. 6. The Longhorns are now No. 22 in the AP poll heading into Saturday’s game against West Virginia. Both teams are a game back of first place in the Big 12. The loser will be at a significant disadvantage in the race to the Big 12 title game.

Herman also said that Texas wasn’t holding any mandatory team activities on Tuesday because of Election Day.

“I’m really proud of all our guys on our team that either have voted or are going to vote throughout today,” Herman said.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

