Tom Herman ranks the Longhorns No. 6 in final Coaches Poll

The final US LBM Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday, with Texas coming in at No. 4. Many coaches showed respect for Texas by having them ranked within the top three. Former Texas coach Tom Herman did not think the same way as others.

The Florida Atlantic head coach put Texas No. 6 in the final Coaches Poll behind Michigan, Washington, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida State. Despite making it to the College Football Playoff and beating Alabama in a head-to-head matchup, Herman put the Longhorns behind the Seminoles and the Crimson Tide.

Now, why would he do this?

Honestly, no one truly knows. He must believe that Texas didn’t deserve to be in the College Football Playoff, otherwise the Longhorns would have been among the top four of his rankings.

Herman was fired from Texas following the 2020 season, and despite a winning record and going 4-0 in bowl games, Herman wasn’t the coach of the future in Austin.

With an improved culture under Steve Sarkisian, Texas finished the 2023 season with a 12-2 record, Big 12 Championship, and a College Football Playoff berth.

Former #Texas HC Tom Herman left the #Longhorns out of the top 5 in his final coaches poll… What do y’all think of his decision? pic.twitter.com/JWOgBOOvCH — Texas Sports Unfiltered (@TSUnfiltered) January 10, 2024

