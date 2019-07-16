Tom Herman calls for return of Texas-Texas A&M rivalry again, Jimbo Fisher less enthusiastic

Texas head coach Tom Herman is open to resuming the rivalry with Texas A&M. (AP Photo/David Kent)

Tom Herman called for the return of the Texas-Texas A&M rivalry once again.

Whenever he has been asked about it, the Texas head coach has made it clear he thinks rekindling UT’s once-annual matchup with the Aggies would be a good idea. It happened again Tuesday at Big 12 media days.

“I would love to see the rivalry renewed,” Herman said. “I think it's great for college football. It's great for Texas. There's plenty of other intrastate rivals that are in different conferences that find a way to play each other. Clemson-South Carolina, Georgia-Georgia Tech, Florida-Florida State, Iowa-Iowa State. The list goes on and on.”

The Longhorns and Aggies used to play on a yearly basis as members of the Big 12, but things changed once A&M left for the SEC in 2011. Since then, there haven’t been many good faith efforts to set up a scheduling agreement, but there has been plenty of bickering and blaming on both sides.

Herman has expressed his desire to get A&M back on the calendar many times in recent years, but his counterparts in College Station have not been as enthusiastic. Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher said Tuesday at SEC media days he would be interested in bringing the rivalry back, but only if it’s “beneficial to Texas A&M.”

“We’re scheduled out right now for 10 years so if it’s something that benefits Texas A&M we would definitely be interested in that and we’ll make those judgments as they come,” Fisher said.

If the schools were to schedule a series, it likely won’t come to fruition for quite some time. A&M has scheduling agreements with schools like Colorado, Miami, Notre Dame and Arizona State locked up through 2027 while Texas has Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida and Arizona State locked in through the next decade and beyond.

Still, Herman is optimistic the two administrations could work something out.

“We've got some really smart people in both administrations. We could find a way to make that game happen,” Herman said. “I think it would be great for Texas fans. We don't play a historic rival at home anymore, ever. We've got to drive to Dallas to play our lone remaining historic rival.”

