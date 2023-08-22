Tom Herman announces Casey Thompson as starting QB for FAU

After stints at Texas and Nebraska, quarterback Casey Thompson reunited with former Longhorns coach Tom Herman at Florida Atlantic.

According to reports on Monday, Thompson was named as the starting quarterback for the Owls in his sixth and final season.

In his one season as the starter at Texas, which was Steve Sarkisian’s first year as the head coach, Thompson was initially named the backup but eventually replaced Hudson Card.

🚨NEWS: Texas, Nebraska transfer QB Casey Thompson has been named QB1 at FAU, per @PeteThamel. https://t.co/RdmxbQULop pic.twitter.com/0QI5DMfDwo — On3 (@On3sports) August 21, 2023

Throughout the course of his career, Thompson has started 20 college games with 10 coming at Texas and 10 at Nebraska. In his lone season as the starter at Texas, he threw 24 touchdowns, which lead all Big 12 quarterbacks.

The former Longhorn beat out Central Michigan transfer Daniel Richardson for the starting gig at FAU. Thompson was one of the most sought after quarterbacks in the NCAA transfer portal, as he took a trip to Auburn while also generating interest from Notre Dame, Houston, Indiana and Texas State among others.

It is worth nothing that Thompson shined under Herman during the Alamo Bowl against Colorado when Sam Ehlinger went down with an injury.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire