Tom Heaton reveals that he has no intention of hanging up his gloves

Tom Heaton reveals that he has no intention of hanging up his gloves

Manchester United’s veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton has spoken out on his contract situation and his shock appointment to be a training keeper with the England national team.

The 38 year old academy product rejoined the club in 2021 and he has only played three official games in a United shirt as he has predominantly been used as the club’s third choice keeper.

His contract expires at the end of this month and it was thought that he would not be receiving a new deal. However, it has been recently reported that the club and Heaton are in talks to sign a new contract and United are “optimistic” he will.

In addition, he made the news once again when he was surprisingly called up to the England squad to work with the keeping department ahead of this summer’s Euro 2024 competition.

Speaking on his future at the club he told the PA (via yahoo media) that he had no thoughts of retirement, even if he can’t agree a new deal with United.

“No, definitely not,” Heaton said. “For me, it’s all about feel. I still feel bang at it, still feel good.”

“I’ve had a couple of weeks holiday and not done very much so to come in today and get up to speed.”

“But, if I’m honest, I enjoyed it. It was great to be back out there, but certainly no thoughts about that. While I still feel good, I’ll still be champing at the bit.”

The former England keeper, who last played for the Three Lions in 2017, lavished praise on the current side and set up as they prepare for a massive summer of action.

“Of course there’s expectation because we’ve got a good side but you’ve got to embrace that and I think you can see that at the minute.”

“We’ve got fantastic players, everyone’s hungry to be in the shirt and, of course, we’re going to try and make it successful.”

Were Heaton to stay at Carrington, perhaps it would be in more of a coaching capacity, especially if he is deemed to have had a successful Euros competition with England. It has already been reported that the Red Devils are considering a similar youth coaching role for fellow academy veteran, Jonny Evans.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

