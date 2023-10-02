Tom Hanks issues warning against ad with fake "AI version of me"

Taylor Hill - Getty Images

Tom Hanks has posted a warning to social media after an advert used his likeness to promote a dental plan.

Hanks posted a screenshot of the advert to his Instagram, with the image showing an AI version of the Forrest Gump actor.

Over the photo, Hanks wrote: "Beware!! There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it."

This comes following an increasing debate in Hollywood around the use of AI. Several filmmakers and actors have spoken about AI this year. Charlie Brooker revealed an AI-written episode of Black Mirror influenced season six of the Netflix show.

Meanwhile, James Cameron has revealed that he is writing a new Terminator movie, which will be about AI. And Marvel was criticised for using AI in the opening title sequence of its Disney+ TV show Secret Invasion.

Secret Invasion actor Samuel L. Jackson also spoke out against AI earlier this year, saying actors should "worry" about it.

"People just started worrying about that? I asked about that a long time ago. Future actors should do what I always do when I get a contract, and it has the words 'in perpetuity' and 'known and unknown' on it. I cross that s**t out. It's my way of saying, 'No, I do not approve of this,'" Jackson said.

Hanks himself has also expressed concern about the use of AI, saying that he could die tomorrow but his likeness could be used to create performances that "can go on and on and on and on."

"Outside the understanding of AI and deep fake, there'll be nothing to tell you that it's not me and me alone. And it's going to have some degree of life-like quality. That's certainly an artistic challenge, but it's also a legal one."

