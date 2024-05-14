Tom Hanks cheers on Aston Villa in chaotic 3-3 draw against Liverpool

Tom Hanks wore Aston Villa’s club colours as he supported them during their penultimate Premier League match of this season on Monday, 13 May.

The Oscar-winning actor cheered on the Birmingham team from a box at Villa Park as they took on Liverpool in Jurgen Klopp’s final away game as manager of the Reds.

“Good news on the horizon, lets hope so. Up the Villa! Forever Villa,” Hanks said in a video posted to Aston Villa’s social media.

The Hollywood Star was delighted as Jhon Duran scored twice in the final 10 minutes to earn Villa a 3-3 draw.