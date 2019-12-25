Steph Curry had a pretty good decade on the court.

The Warriors' superstar point guard won two NBA MVP, won three championships, was named to six NBA All-Star Games and made seven All-NBA teams during the 2010s.

On paper, it's easy to make a case that he was the best player over the last 10 years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But NBC Sports NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh crunched the numbers and has a cold, hard stat that proves Curry was the MVP of the decade.

That stat is plus/minus, and Curry led all NBA players in the category from Jan. 1, 2010.

With Curry on the court from Day 1 of 2010 through his broken hand on Oct. 30, 2019, the Warriors were +4,803.

The next closest player was some guy named Kevin Durant. Remember him, Warriors fans? KD finished the decade at +4,745.

LeBron James (+4,699), Chris Paul (+4,271) and Warriors teammate Klay Thompson (+3,675) round out the top-5 in plus/minus during the 2010s.

"If you were wondering who the MVP of the 2010s, it's hard to argue against that," Haberstroh said during the latest Haberstat segment. "Curry won three championships, led the 3-point revolution and came out on top of the plus/minus scoreboard. In many ways, Stephen Curry defined the 2010s and according to plus/minus, he also won it."

[RELATED: Warriors feeling power of Steph, Klay]

Curry will begin the 2020s on the shelf as he recovers from a broken left hand.

But we have no doubt that when he returns, he will once again be at the top of the plus/minus category.

Tom Haberstroh explains why Warriors' Steph Curry is MVP of the 2010s originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area