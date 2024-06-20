Tom Gores is letting his new Detroit Pistons front office boss do his job. That's a start.

Tom Gores just fired a coach with $67.5 million in guaranteed money left on his contract. No one can ever accuse the Detroit Pistons owner of being cheap.

Whether he should’ve spent the money last offseason to sell Monty Williams on his franchise is a different matter. Williams didn’t initially want to come. And when he did come, he admitted it was for the money.

Gores knew that, right? If he didn’t, he should’ve. Either way, Gores spent a lot of money to bring "a name” and didn’t consider the fit, or at least didn't consider it enough.

That kind of choice has dogged Gores since the day he bought the team. He cares, obviously — his actions back that up. But he hasn’t been able to find the right folks to run the team.

Pistons coach Monty Williams speaks next to team owner Tom Gores during a news conference to introduce Williams as the new head coach at the Pistons Performance Center in Detroit on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Sound familiar?

Of course it does. Detroit is home to the Lions, too.

That franchise is showing what happens when the right front office and coaching combo falls into place. And while it may be easier to identify talent in football than in basketball — or at least project the talent of potential draft picks, nearly all of whom have two or three years of high-level competition — building a foundation in both sports is similar: It has to start in the draft and get supplemented with development.

Case in point: For as gifted a leader and coach as Dan Campbell appears to be, where is he without the roster Brad Holmes and his staff have assembled?

Is he still in Detroit? Possibly. But possibly not.

This isn’t to say coaching doesn’t matter. Clearly, it does, especially in football. Yet without finding talent in the draft, it’s hard for most teams to win, particularly the teams that play in markets like Detroit — markets that don’t entice with beaches or sun or friendly state tax codes.

Is luck a part of all this, too?

Sure, it is. Victor Wembanyama isn’t playing in San Antonio because the Spurs discovered him. They got lucky with the drop of four ping-pong balls in May 2023.

You make your own luck as well. The Dallas Mavericks made the NBA Finals because they believed in — and traded up on draft day for — Luka Doncic.

Did they know he’d be this good? Probably not. But they saw a franchise player and got him. Then slowly figured out how to build around him.

Oh, and how to coach him.

That ultimately didn’t include Rick Carlisle, who was fired after three seasons coaching Doncic — and 13 seasons overall with Dallas; he and Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavs to their only title in 2011.

Pistons coach Monty Williams shakes hands with guard Cade Cunningham at a timeout against the Grizzlies during the first half of the Pistons' 116-102 loss on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

Carlisle didn’t connect with Doncic, though. And if a coach can’t connect with an NBA team’s best player, that coach usually loses out.

The Pistons don’t have a player close to Doncic’s level. They do have a potential star. What kind of star depends on how healthy Cade Cunningham can stay, and how much he develops — which means it also depends on his coach.

Williams wasn’t the right coach. There will be stories about his confounding rotations and his love of Killian Hayes and his tough love for Jaden Ivey and his overall lack of player development — OK, OK, James Wiseman got better, at least — as reasons for his dismissal.

And they’ll all be right.

But if he’d been able to sell Cunningham on his vision — whatever that was — and if the team ever looked like it was executing a “vision,” he might have gotten another year. In fairness to Williams, he inherited a mismatched roster long on youth and inexperience and short on everything else, most notably shooting and defense.

Winning with this roster won’t be easy. Yet losing 28 games in a row? Well, that isn’t just the front office’s fault.

Williams was Gores' first coaching whiff in a while. The two coaches that preceded Williams — Dwane Casey and Stan Van Gundy — both got middling rosters to the playoffs and showed reasonable player development skills.

It’s not that Williams’ resume was bereft of success, either. When he arrived in Detroit last spring, he was two years removed from his own trip to the NBA Finals. Beyond that success in Phoenix, Williams helped turn New Orleans into a playoff team as well.

He’d won. In two places. And he’d led mostly young teams while doing so.

That Gores would chase after such a coach shouldn’t be criticized. That he chased after such a coach who didn’t want to coach — at least at the time he was hired — is absolutely open for criticism.

Jalen Rose, left, and Pistons owner Tom Gores, right, watch the action against the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.

That criticism will hit and hit until Gores gets this thing right. At least this time, he reportedly backed the top voice in his front office, Trajan Langdon, who preferred to hire his own coach.

That’s a start.

Firing a coach after one year isn’t easy to do. It’s especially not easy to do when pride and wheelbarrows of cash are involved. Gores stepped in last year to bring in his man.

On Tuesday, he thought enough of his new president of basketball operations to step aside. Obviously, Langdon will need Gores' approval for whomever he wants to hire as the next coach.

Here’s betting he’ll give it, and then let his new combo try and finally get this franchise moving forward. If he cares as much as his spending tells us he does, he really doesn't have a choice.

