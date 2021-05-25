Tom Garfinkel shares latest look at Dolphins state of the art facility

All of the current work being put in on the field by the Miami Dolphins at OTAs is still being done in Davie, where the Dolphins have long had their team facility housed. But there’s a change coming later this summer — the Miami Dolphins are just about finished with their state of the art practice facility in Miami Gardens, and Dolphins VP & CEO Tom Garfinkel confirmed yesterday that the Baptist Health Miami Dolphins Training Facility will indeed be ready to roll in time for training camp.

That’s exciting news for the players, as the new training facility will be right across the street from Hard Rock Stadium, offering a consolidated workplace environment that no longer splits the team some 15-20 minutes apart between their practice fields during the week and their game day digs.

And it is also exciting news for Dolphins fans, because Garfinkel has shared some more sample looks at the new facility courtesy of social media — and the training site looks to be everything it was advertised as. Check out Garfinkel’s latest photos from the Baptist Health Miami Dolphins Training Facility below;