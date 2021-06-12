Tom Elliott: When it comes to baseball, the Central Lakes Conference is the best in outstate Minnesota

Jun. 12—It'll be a notable week for two area baseball teams. Willmar Cardinals and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons are headed to the state tournament.

For both, it's a reward for a successful season and their hard work.

For folks who keep track of this stuff, it's worth it to note that the Central Lakes and Central Minnesota Conferences consistently produce good baseball teams.

For Willmar, that's hardly news. The CLC has consistently produced state championship contenders.

The CLC is the toughest conference in outstate Minnesota. Three CLC teams are in this year's Class AAA state tournament: Willmar, Sartell and Sauk Rapids.

Willmar and Sartell consistently have been ranked in the top 10 all year, mostly in the top five. Sauk Rapids is a surprise and playing in a section that's admittedly weaker than others.

But with three state tournament teams, that ties the CLC with the Suburban East and Park Region Conferences for most state teams.

In the Suburban East, Park of Cottage Grove, Stillwater and Mounds View all have qualified for the Class AAAA tournament. The Suburban East is the best big-school conference in the state, at least when it comes to baseball.

In the Park Region, Wadena-Deer Creek has qualified for the AA tournament and Sebeka and New York Mills are members of the A tournament field. The Park Region is the best small-school conference in the state in baseball.

And the CLC? Few have matched it outstate, or even come close, over the years.

CLC teams and the years they participated in the state baseball tournament:

*

Alexandria — 1972, '75, 2017, '18.

*

Brainerd — 1963, '65, '81, '89, '94, '95 (state champ AA), '96 (2nd AA), '98, 2000 (state champ AA), '01, '03 (5th AA), '10, '14.

*

Fergus Falls — 1961 (3rd), '69, 2002, '09 (2nd AA), '10, '11.

Story continues

*

Little Falls — 1948 (3rd), '55 (3rd), '57, '58, '59 (5th), '60 (2nd), '62, '71, '76, '79 (state champ AA), '92, '93 (5th AA), '99 (5th AA), 2016 (3rd AAA), '17.

*

Rocori — 1988, '91 (2nd A), '92 (state champ A), '2006, '07 (5th AAA), '10 (state champ AA), '13 (2nd AAA), '16, '17, '18 (2nd AAA), '19.

*

St. Cloud Apollo — 1973 (5th), '77, '78, '80 (2nd AA), '83 (2nd AA), '84, '85 (state champ AA).

*

St. Cloud Tech — 1947 (state champ), '97, 2017.

*

Sartell — 1997, 2004, '05 (5th AAA), '21.

*

Sauk Rapids — 1989 (2nd A), 2021.

*

Willmar — 1974 (2nd), '87 (state champ AA), 2018, '21,

Notes: Nobody was in the Central Lakes Conference until 1977-78. Little Falls left after 2011. Cambridge (1977-82), Elk River (1977-82) and Monticello (1989-93) all were in the CLC for a while before going elsewhere. Also, the tournament was one class from 1947-75, two classes from 1976-99 and three classes from 2000-15. The four-class system in baseball began in 2016.

Central Minnesota Conference teams that have participated in the state tournament:

*

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City — 2001, '21

*

Eden Valley-Watkins — 1985 (2nd A), 2001, '10 (state champ, A), '11 (state champ, A)

*

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted — 2003

*

Kimball — 2015

*

Maple Lake — 2016, '17 (3rd AA), '18

*

Paynesville — 2002 (5th AA), '05 (state champ AA), '06 (2nd AA), '16, '18, '19

*

Pierz — 1986, 2016 (3rd AA), '17 (2nd AA)

*

Royalton —2002, '03, '07 (2nd A), '14

Notes: ACGC ('01, West Central), Paynesville ('02, '05, '06, '16, '18, West Central) and Royalton ('02, '03, '07, '14, Prairie) weren't in the CMC when they made their state appearances in the aforementioned years. HLWW is now in the Wright County Conference and Pierz is now in the Granite Ridge.