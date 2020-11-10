Tom E. Curran's Takeaways: Patriots win over Jets? Tank you very little

Curran: Setting the record straight on Pats' tanking dynamic originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Let’s talk tanking.

As much as some Patriots fans would love to see the team’s rebuild slammed into overdrive with a nice, tidy swan dive down the standings and up the draft order, Bill Belichick cannot and will not coach to lose games on purpose to improve draft standing.

Monday night was a perfect example of that.

The Patriots won at the buzzer thanks to two scores in the final 107 seconds, the game-winning field goal coming at the end of a perfectly-executed, eight-play, 45-yard drive.

If the Patriots wanted to sidestep the win, they could have settled for overtime instead of pushing for the game-winning field goal. They could have eschewed the field goal and thrown a Hail Mary. After all, kicker Nick Folk had a balky back. A case could have been made that he wasn’t up for it. In short, they could have found a way.

Instead, they found a way to win and probably cost themselves a few draft slots in the process. Will they regret it in the morning? Or next April? Maybe.

They’re 3-5 and the almost non-existent hope of New England landing Trevor Lawrence, this year’s “generational quarterback,” just went poof. Eight teams have fewer wins than the Patriots. They will probably settle in nicely to a top-15 pick when it’s all said and done.

Belichick probably wouldn’t take someone like Lawrence even if the Patriots did stumble their way to the top of the draft. He’d deal out of that spot and take two defensive linemen and a cornerback or something maniacal.

It’s exasperating to see a team 20 months removed from winning a Super Bowl be life-and-death with the winless Jets. And it's plain common sense to realize that the earlier you draft, the better chance you have of getting the player you want.

If you want this stay in NFL purgatory to be short, you lose. It seems simple. But it isn’t.

A head coach can’t look at his assistants and ask them all week to give everything they have to prepare and then take a flamethrower to that preparation when the game starts. He can’t ask players to sacrifice their bodies and brain cells just enough to make it look good then lose.

A proper tanking has to be executed by the GM. He knows his head coach will just take whoever he gives him and try his best to win with those players.

So the only way to circumvent that is to give his head coach overmatched players. Or inexperienced ones. Or to get the head coach to sit the good ones for performance or injury or something else. That’s a low-key tanking.

The Dolphins did a little bit of that in 2019. But they didn’t get the No. 1 pick because head coach Brian Flores did too good a job instilling a culture and getting wins late, including one over the Patriots in Week 17.

In the end, they kept their culture, got their quarterback with the fifth overall pick and are two games up on the Patriots. The rebuild is underway.

I suppose it’s possible that Bill Belichick the GM could execute a low-key tanking. But even if he did, Belichick the coach is going to work on game day to undermine that. And Monday night illustrated that.

This team’s roster isn’t very good right now. And Belichick – by saying the team “sold out” the past few years and is now in the process of getting right financially – is ostensibly saying that they are a little less than all-in this year. One eye is on 2021 and beyond.

It’s a strange dynamic to watch unfold.

DEFENSIVE EXPOSURE

Heading into this game, the Jets were dead last in just about every single offensive category. Then they spent the first 30 minutes of the game looking like the early 1980s Chargers. Joe Flacco – four years past his expiration date – threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns in the first half and the Jets were halfway to 500 total yards.

Whatever halftime adjustments any fans were expecting the Patriots to make went poof in a hail of Flacco completions during an extended Jets touchdown drive that gobbled up the second half of the third quarter. Flacco threw for another 60 on that drive. He finished 18 for 26 for 262 yards with three touchdowns and a pick.

