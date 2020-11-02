Tom E. Curran's Takeaways: Now’s not the time for Patriots to bail on Cam Newton

Curran: Now’s not the time for Patriots to bail on Cam originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bandit Bill Belichick barely needed a breath when asked if Cam Newton was out of chances.

From behind his black bandana, Belichick threw his weight behind the incumbent with a disgusted muffle that – when translated – came out like this.

“Cam’s our quarterback. That’s the way it’s been all year,” said Belichick.

Again, for the 9,746th time this season, the question Belichick answered wasn’t the one asked.

Everyone knows how “it’s been all year.” How will it be going forward? That was the question.

Be that as it may, in my opinion Belichick had the right answer. Which I’m sure will allow him to sleep peacefully.

Despite Newton’s somewhat ill-timed fumble (ILL-TIMED!?!?!?! I’LL ILL-TIME YOU!!!), you need an appreciation for three things in particular.

One, the number of plays – throws and runs – Newton made to keep the Patriots in the game.

Two, the fact that Jarrett Stidham doesn’t have the physical ability to make the plays Newton did. Three, every time Stidham’s been given one of those default opportunities, he’s vomited into his lap with a WTFWT?!?!? interception.

Newton turns it over as well, sure, but at least he’s got a flair for the dramatic. And Sunday was an improvement. He waited until Minute 59 before submarining the Patriots chances. The binge came early last week against the Niners.

Some of you may wonder, “Was Newton’s fumble at the Buffalo 14 with 31 seconds left and the Patriots trailing 24-21 and comfortably in field goal range just a great defensive play?” No. No it was not.

It was all on Cam. Situational awareness means the only way you don’t get to overtime is if you drop the ball. So you run with the ball covered up. Especially in traffic. Defenders shouldn’t even be able to see the ball in that spot, never mind have a full panel to punch at. But there it was, giving the Bills a little peekaboo, just asking to be ripped away. As it was.

That’s attention to detail, my friends. And Newton – having come of NFL age in Carolina and not New England – probably wasn’t screamed at too often about “points of contact” and carrying the ball high and tight or he would have been doing that on the Patriots’ final offensive play or this one just a few plays earlier.

Five plays before the fumble, when Cam Newton broke one open for a 19-yard gain, I'm sure many of you were screaming at your TVs for the QB to protect the football. Got away with that one. Obviously not later. pic.twitter.com/JSTWCYGyJg — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) November 1, 2020

The guy’s got quarterbacking flaws. His mechanics aren’t great. He looks like he’s hurling a javelin when he tries to go deeper than 10 yards downfield. He’s careless with the ball. In an offense long recognized for precision and timing, he’s like a blindfolded drunk guy in a scuba suit rollerblading through an antique store.

But he’s a leader, dammit! (I mean it.)

What the Patriots need at quarterback right now are broad shoulders, strong legs and a short memory.

Newton ran nine times for 54 yards and a walk-in touchdown on Sunday. He was 15 for 25 for 174 yards and no interceptions (!!!) throwing to a collection of wideouts that might be hard-pressed to see the field for any other team. Hell, they’re hard-pressed to see the field for THIS TEAM.

The argument that the Patriots “need to see what they’ve got” in Stidham is – at this point – absurd. He’s shown them quite clearly what they’ve got. A meh prospect who’ll be under contract next spring too. His presence should not and will not affect the Patriots’ future plans at quarterback one single bit.

As to the idea he’ll help them lose games and air their draft position, you don’t do that. You just don’t.

Why? An example. The popular opinion was that the 2019 Dolphins should tank. The early analysis of their 2019 season was that they were, indeed, tanking. But they weren’t. They played absurdly hard, incrementally improved and took themselves out of position for Joe Burrow. They settled for Tua Tagovailoa.

Now they’re 4-3 after Tua’s first start, a 28-17 win over the Rams. Miami is 5-3 over their past eight if you include their win over the Patriots in the 2019 season finale.

