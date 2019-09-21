TGIF. Thank God it's football. The Patriots and their fanbase spent 11 days holding their collective nose, hoping the on-field magnificence of Antonio Brown would offset his toxicity off of it. Didn't work. As O.J. Simpson so eloquently said on Twitter, "In any event, I don't have to worry about that anymore. He's gone."

So the Patriots are back where they were on the Friday before their season opener. Incredibly deep and talented on defense. Shallow at wideout and tight end. The wrinkle injected this weekend as they take on the Jets? The offensive line is banged up and they are missing their fullback. Will it matter to the bottom line? Doubtful. But the product may not look as omnipotent offensively as it did. Defensively? The Patriots can be the first team in the modern era to stop opponents from scoring a touchdown in the first three games.

Tom E. Curran's Patriots vs Jets Preview originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston