Tom E Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast: Is this the best Patriots defense of the Belichick era?

6:18 - Tom wonders if there even is a part of this defense that doesn't have enough depth or should worry fans.

10:39 - Looking ahead to the lineup of opposing quarterbacks for the Patriots, it's hard to imagine their defensive won't continue on its historic pace. Tom and Phil discuss the easy path ahead for New England.

15:19 - Tom compares the current defense to that of the 2004 Super Bowl Champion Patriots, looking at that team's first two games of the season and where they ended up. Phil analyzes the construction of each team's defense and how different times call for different strategies.

27:14 - Tom riffs on the rules on quarterback protection after Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan was told by a referee in Week 2 to be careful with Tom Brady.

33:23 - Tom is joined by stadium DJ for the Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins TJ Connelly to talk about adding color commentary at games through music. He also gets a peek into what Connelly has in store for the Gillette crowd for a tribute to the late Ric Ocasek.

