

It's a matter of "when" not "if" Washington head coach Jay Gruden is relieved of his duties. The Redskins are 0-4, dysfunctional at the ownership level, inept at the player personnel level and basically just trotting out on the field every seven days to get their heads handed to them.



When Gruden goes to the coaching gallows, there will probably be a sense of relief. You can only bob on the waves of mediocrity for so long. The Patriots – 4-0 – are coming off a stern test in Buffalo, their most competitive game of the season by far. There are issues on offense that need to be worked out and worked around but this is a Dream Team vs. Angola matchup between the Patriots defense and the Redskins offense which took all week before arriving at the decision to start Colt McCoy, who'll be seeing his first action since last December. Should be a beatdown.

Tom E. Curran's Patriots-Redskins preview: Rolling through D.C. originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston