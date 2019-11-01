For the first eight games of this Patriots season, you usually had the option of watching from the corner of your eye. Full focus on a flogging isn't mandatory. But Sunday night's game with the Ravens commands full attention.

First, it's the best challenge the team's had to date.

Second, Lamar Jackson's a fascinating player and the plan the Patriots hatch to hold him in check is going to be fascinating (and Cris Collinsworth will be all over breaking it down).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Third, these teams have a history. Night games between them going back to the unforgettable 2007 Patriots regular-season win to the officials-marred 2012 cliffhanger to the playoff matchups in the 2012 and 2014 seasons are some of the most highly-charged games New England's played under Bill Belichick.

Both teams have played suspect schedules. One team has the best quarterback of all-time. The other has perhaps the fastest one of all-time. Both eyes on Sunday night. Both eyes.

Tom E. Curran's Patriots-Ravens Week 9 Preview: At last, a game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston